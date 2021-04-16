Activate this ‘hidden’ Facebook feature to protect your account from hackers

(KTLA) — It happens all the time: hackers take control of Facebook accounts and their rightful owners can’t log in to get them back.

To keep this from happening to you, take a minute to set up a little-known Facebook feature called Trusted Contacts to protect you.

It works by pre-selecting 3-5 friends. Then, if you ever get locked out of your account because a hacker takes over and changes your password, Facebook will send those friends a special code.

You can then contact these friends in real life to get the code and enter it into a recovery link.

Facebook knows you are the rightful owner of the account and hands you back control.

Here’s how to set it up.

Facebook mobile app:

Open the Facebook app on your phone

Tap the three lines in the lower right-hand corner (iOS) or upper right-hand corner (Android)

Scroll down and tap Settings & Privacy

Tap Settings

Scroll down and tap Security & Login

Scroll and look for the option to “Choose 3 to 5 friends to contact if you get locked out”

Then follow the prompts to set up your Trusted Contacts

Desktop:

Make sure you’re logged into your Facebook account and go here

Scroll down to the section labeled “Setting Up Extra Security”

Click the option to “Choose 3 to 5 friends to contact if you get locked out”

That’s all there is to it. I also highly recommend setting up two-factor authentication for your Facebook account. This will verify all logins to your account with special code texted to your phone.