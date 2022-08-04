CLEVELAND (WJW)– Browns fans are watching for more new developments that might reveal how long Quarterback Deshaun Watson will be off the field this season.

And later on Thursday, some of the 24 women who sued Watson alleging sexual misconduct and their attorney plan to speak out.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced an appeal of discipline for Watson’s alleged conduct with women while getting massages. The NFL commissioner will determine who will hear the appeal. There is no timeline when a ruling will be made, however, league officials say it will be processed on an expedited basis.

Sources say the league wants a hefty fine and a longer suspension, up to a full season.

If the league increases his suspension, it is likely Watson and the NFL Players Association will sue.

So it is not clear when or if Watson will take the field for the Browns this season.

Watson is not facing any criminal charges and denies the allegations.

24 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct. 23 of the 24 women have settled their lawsuits. Some of the women along with their attorney, Tony Buzbee, are expected to speak during a press conference in Houston Thursday afternoon.

The I-Team took a closer look at the last case that has not been settled.

The woman claimed that during a massage with Watson he was completely naked, did not want to cover himself at all and kept trying to get her to touch his private parts.

The woman also alleged she suffered mental and emotional stress and sought counseling.

Watson’s legal team, however, in depositions pointed out that the woman continued to respond to Watson after the first massage and tried to set up other massage sessions with him.

The woman stated in her deposition obtained by the I-Team that she did speak with NFL investigators. Sources tell the I-Team that the woman’s case was not one of the four considered by the hearing officer during Watson’s disciplinary hearing.