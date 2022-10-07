Traffic was backed up along Interstate 71 near the Bagley Road entrance for a vehicle crash on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three crashes affected the morning commute Friday.

Along Interstate 71 North, near the Bagley Road entrance, the left two lanes were blocked due to a crash. That crash is no longer slowing traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A look at the accident 71N at Bagley Ent. pic.twitter.com/NDAt0pRLzw — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 7, 2022

An accident along Interstate 90 West near Dead Man’s Curve that blocked right-lane traffic has been cleared. EMS arrived just before 8 a.m.

90W in Dead Man’s Curve. Right lane blocked. Slow from before E. 55. pic.twitter.com/R8omRNd7dB — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 7, 2022

A third crash along state Route 176 South at Spring Road, which has blocked the right lane, remains active, according to ODOT.

