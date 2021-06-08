Accidental shooting in Akron injures 12-year-old boy, mother charged

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was reportedly shot on Monday by another child in a home with an unsecured handgun.

It happened around 8:30 p.m at a home on McKinley Avenue. Police say one of at least two other children who were alone in the home at the time was handling the gun when it went off and hit the boy in the chest and in the arm.

Officers arrived and administered first aid until EMS responded and took the child to Akron Children’s Hospital. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Diane Carter, 30, the victim’s mother, was charged with child endangering.

No other injuries are reported.

The investigation is ongoing.