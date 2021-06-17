Video: Man accidentally shoots himself in face at local gun range

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Video obtained by the FOX 8 I-TEAM shows a man shot and wounded himself in an accident at a local gun range.

The accidental shooting happened at a gun range in Geauga County around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand says the man is very lucky he was not seriously injured and did not hurt anyone else. The man was shot in the face but is expected to be ok.

The sheriff added that after reviewing the video he felt it was important to talk about gun safety and training.

“The video shows that he is shooting a 9 mm automatic and when he shot, he ejected the shell and it went right down the back of his shirt. So, because that’s hot — it’s brass — he started to move around and his other hand just came and the gun discharged and went through his cheek and out the top part of his other cheek,” the sheriff said.

The shooting was ruled accidental and the man will not face charges.

The sheriff, however, hopes the man will get some additional training.