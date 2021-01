LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lake County Sherriff’s Office announced that I-90 going eastbound is closed at Exit 200 (SR 44) due to an accident.

The accident is at the 202.8 mile marker, the office said.

A photo released by the Ohio Department of Transportation of I-90 at Hermitage road showed major backups (as seen above).

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.