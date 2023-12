(WJW) — AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess has died, according to a social media post by the legendary rock band.

AC/DC wrote in their post Saturday “Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Burgess was the original drummer starting in 1973 for the Australian rock band.

Burgess was 77-years-old. No cause of death was given.

AC/DC was inducted into Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.