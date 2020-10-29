‘Absolutely devastating’: Azizi, last calf born to April the giraffe, passes away unexpectedly

TEXAS (WJW) — Azizi, the last calf born to hugely popular April the giraffe, has passed away unexpectedly, according to East Texas Zoo and Gator Park.

Azizi was born in March of 2019 at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, to April, who enthralled viewers worldwide with two live-streamed pregnancies and births.

According to a Facebook post by East Texas Zoo and Gator Park, where Azizi went to live when he was old enough, the giraffe died unexpectedly on Tuesday after receiving treatment for a parasitic issue.

“The veterinary prescribed regimen of treatments appeared to be working, and Azizi was showing signs of improvement,” the post says. However, on Tuesday, Azizi was down, and passed during a veterinary examination. Post-mortem review revealed a twisted gut around his cranial mesenteric artery, which was ultimately the cause of his death. This condition was entirely unexpected and unpreventable. Azizi will be remembered fondly and deeply missed. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”

Animal Adventure Park also posted about the giraffe, saying his passing is “absolutely devastating to our team.”

The page states: “We know that Azizi’s passing could not have been predicted nor prevented. His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community. This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home.”

