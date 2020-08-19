‘Absolutely despicable’: Ohio lawmakers react to President Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Some Ohio lawmakers are speaking out against President Trump’s tweet calling for the boycott of Goodyear, which is based in Akron.

He posted on his Twitter account Wednesday that the company has a ban on “Make America Great Again” hats and encouraged his followers to shop elsewhere.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Goodyear issued a statement on the misconceptions and said employees are asked not to engage in any kind of political campaigning in the workplace, in order to create an inclusive and respectful environment.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown came to the company’s defense in a post on Twitter.

It’s absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers. https://t.co/0wI5CT1zjG — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 19, 2020

As did U.S. Representatives Tim Ryan and Marcia Fudge who shared similar sentiments.

This shows the problem that @realDonaldTrump has—that it’s more about him than it is about other people. He’s directly saying he wants to put you out of a job. https://t.co/O7GAQFOxt6 — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) August 19, 2020

The President’s calls for a boycott of Goodyear, a century-old Akron-based company that employs thousands of hardworking men and women, are shameful and unbecoming of the office of the President.



In Northeast Ohio, we support our workers. — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) August 19, 2020

U.S. Senator Rob Portman issued the following statement to FOX 8:

“I believe private companies are free to set their own guidelines, but I would hope they would do it fairly and objectively, with respect for free speech.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: