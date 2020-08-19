‘Absolutely despicable’: Ohio lawmakers react to President Trump’s call to boycott Goodyear

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Some Ohio lawmakers are speaking out against President Trump’s tweet calling for the boycott of Goodyear, which is based in Akron.
He posted on his Twitter account Wednesday that the company has a ban on “Make America Great Again” hats and encouraged his followers to shop elsewhere.
Goodyear issued a statement on the misconceptions and said employees are asked not to engage in any kind of political campaigning in the workplace, in order to create an inclusive and respectful environment.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown came to the company’s defense in a post on Twitter.
As did U.S. Representatives Tim Ryan and Marcia Fudge who shared similar sentiments.
U.S. Senator Rob Portman issued the following statement to FOX 8:
“I believe private companies are free to set their own guidelines, but I would hope they would do it fairly and objectively, with respect for free speech.”
