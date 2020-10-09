Absentee ballots will be delayed in Summit County, board of elections says

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – If you live in Summit County and requested an absentee ballot, you’ll be getting yours about a week late.

The ballots were supposed to begin being sent out on October 6.

According to the Summit County Board of Elections, there’s an issue with the company they pay to print and mail them.

The company is Midwest Direct.

According to the board of elections, voters who requested their absentee ballot should start receiving them Tuesday, October 13.

You can request an absentee ballot through noon on October 31.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8