Absentee ballot request forms will start arriving this week in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – All registered Ohio voters will receive an absentee ballot request form in the mail.

Those forms will start arriving in mailboxes this week, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose recommends voters submit their requests immediately.

“Whether you’re voting on election day, early in-person, or taking advantage of the absentee request form arriving this week in your mailbox, Ohioans should know voting will be safe and secure in Ohio,” said LaRose.





“With the convenience of voting from home comes a responsibility – don’t wait to make your voice heard. Get your ballot request form in the mail as soon as you can.”

Absentee ballot request forms must be sent back to the county board of elections to receive an absentee ballot.

Once you send your request, absentee ballots will begin being sent out the first week of October.

Here’s what to look for on your request:

Doublecheck the information on your form. Review your ballot request and ballot to ensure you have filled it out properly, including writing the appropriate date, providing your required identifying information, and signing the form.

Include your e-mail and/or phone number. For the first time in a general election, county board of elections will be calling or e-mailing voters who may need to remedy information on their ballot request form or absentee ballot envelope. Including your information will ensure you can be reached if your ballot request doesn’t have everything filled out properly.

Don’t wait. To accommodate necessary processing time at the county board of elections and the time required for the United States Postal Service to deliver elections mail, voters should not procrastinate – fill out and mail your absentee ballot request as soon as possible.

Track your ballot. Once their ballot request is received by their county board of elections, voters may track their ballot at VoteOhio.gov/Track. As long as your ballot is postmarked by the day before the election and received within 10 days after the election at your county board of elections, your vote will be tabulated.

You have until October 5th to register to vote.