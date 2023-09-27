(WJW) – Today, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds along with a few passing, light showers.

Temperatures will top out on either side of 70°.

Showers are more likely in the late afternoon and into the evening.

Rain coverage will increase on Thursday, especially in the morning.

Thursday’s rainfall will last longer and will be heavier at times compared to Wednesday’s rain.

Rainfall amounts to up to a quarter of an inch in spots through Thursday.

Sunshine gradually returns on Friday.

The weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine and mid-70s as we usher in October.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Temperatures will be warming this weekend/early next week.

The trend continues into the first week of October!