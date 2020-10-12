‘About the size of a mountain pygmy-possum’: Bindi Irwin shows off baby bump, gives pregnancy update

(WJW) — Bindi Irwin shared an adorable update on her pregnancy Saturday.

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced in August they were expecting.

She tweeted Saturday that her baby girl is “doing great” and compared her size to a mountain pygmy-possum.

“Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around,” she said.

The couple married back in March at Australia Zoo Gardens. They lit a candle in the memory of Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin, who died in 2006.

