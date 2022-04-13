CLEVELAND (WJW) – The MetroHealth System confirmed Wednesday that about 1,700 patients were affected by a accidental data breach.

According to MetroHealth, the issue occurred during an upgrade to their electronic medical record system on Nov. 13.

When MetroHealth sent out records to some of their patients, the name, date of service and provider name of other patients were also accidentally sent out in those records.

No personal, financial or other health-related information was shared in the breach, officials say.

They started investigating on Feb. 10 after a medical record partner let them know that certain medical record releases contained other patients’ information.

Now, a risk management firm is sending out breach notification letters to affected patients.