(WJW) — The power is out for more than 3,000 electric customers in Cuyahoga County, mostly in Cleveland, Cleveland Heights and Mayfield Heights, according to FirstEnergy.

More than 1,600 electric customers in Lorain County, including more than 1,200 in Elyria, are also without power.

The more than 700 customers in Cleveland Heights, more than 600 in Cleveland and more than 500 in Mayfield Heights can expect service to be restored by 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The outages affect less than 1% of the more than 533,000 customers across the county.

Those with the lights out in Elyria can expect service to be restored by 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to FirstEnergy. There are more than 26,000 FirstEnergy customers served in Elyria, more than 4% of whom are affected.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 7:45 p.m. Storms were expected to roll through, bringing damaging wind gusts and the possibility of a brief tornado, according to FOX 8 meteorologists.

Hundreds of other outages were also reported in Avon Lake and Carlisle Township, Lorain County; and in East Cleveland, Shaker Heights and Richmond Heights, Cuyahoga County, according to the map.

Outages can be reported online or by calling 1-800-LIGHTSS (1-800-544-4877).

Residents are urged to stay away from downed power lines and assume they are live and dangerous.