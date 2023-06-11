AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron has issued a boil water advisory for hundreds of Akron residents after a water main break Saturday evening.

According to city officials, a water main break on Cuyahoga Street reduced water pressure for customers in northern Akron.

Cuyahoga Street is expected to be closed near the Cuyahoga River Bridge until repairs are made Sunday.

Meanwhile, the city’s water division issued a boil water advisory for customers in or around the following areas:

Cuyahoga Street, north of Uhler Avenue

Northampton Road

West Bath Road

Sackett Avenue

Sackett Hills Boulevard

Skylark Drive

Lynndale Drive

Meredith Lane

Portage Trail Extension, west of Northampton Road, including the Timber Top Apartment complex and Waterford Place apartment complex.

Ascot Industrial Park

The residential allotments known as Cross Creek Allotment, The Crossings Townhomes, Mediterranean Village, North Ridge Allotment, Heron Crest Allotment, Fox Trace Allotment, Fox Glove Allotment, High Hampton Allotment, Hampton Ledges, Meredith Lane Apartments and the Villages of Northampton.

City officials say the advisory will be in place until further notice, but for at least 24 hours.

Water used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a full boil for at least two minutes before using it.

The water department also warns that the loss of pressure can cause discolored water or higher lead levels.