CLEVELAND (WJW) — Supporters of abortion rights gathered in Cleveland on Mother’s Day, joining many others across the country over the weekend.

Following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that suggests the high court would overturn Roe V. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S., people have been making their voices heard on both sides of the issue.

But Sunday, a group came together on Cleveland’s Public Square in support of what they say is a women’s right to choose.

