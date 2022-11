CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is a hidden bridge to nowhere that has an interesting place in Cleveland history.

The Sidaway Bridge on the city’s east side has been the scene of gruesome murders and racial strife.

And now two neighborhoods, Kinsman and Slavic Village, want to see the bridge become a place of healing and unity.

