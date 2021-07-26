AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gas prices are lower this week in Ohio and across the US, but AAA says it’s too early to to know if cheaper pump prices are here to stay.

The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.045 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The national gas price average dropped two cents to $3.15.

AAA says crude prices were fluctuating last week from $66 per barrel last Monday and back up to over $70 per barrel by the end of the week. There are concerns about the rise in COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your area:

$3.078 Alliance

$3.105 Ashland

$3.086 Ashtabula

$3.088 Aurora

$3.094 Chesterland

$3.036 Cleveland

$2.988 Elyria

$3.000 Independence

$2.939 Lorain

$3.078 Lyndhurst

$2.965 Massillon

$3.039 Mentor

$3.026 New Philadelphia

$3.069 Niles

$3.100 Norwalk

$3.029 Oberlin

$3.007 Parma

$2.987 Ravenna

$3.064 Solon

$3.164 Willard

$2.997 Youngstown

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.