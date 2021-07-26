AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gas prices are lower this week in Ohio and across the US, but AAA says it’s too early to to know if cheaper pump prices are here to stay.

The average price for gas in Northeast Ohio is four cents lower this week at $3.045 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

The national gas price average dropped two cents to $3.15.

AAA says crude prices were fluctuating last week from $66 per barrel last Monday and back up to over $70 per barrel by the end of the week. There are concerns about the rise in COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand.

Here’s a list of gas prices in your area:

  • $3.078        Alliance
  • $3.105        Ashland
  • $3.086        Ashtabula
  • $3.088        Aurora
  • $3.094        Chesterland
  • $3.036        Cleveland
  • $2.988        Elyria
  • $3.000        Independence
  • $2.939        Lorain
  • $3.078        Lyndhurst
  • $2.965        Massillon
  • $3.039        Mentor
  • $3.026        New Philadelphia
  • $3.069        Niles
  • $3.100        Norwalk
  • $3.029        Oberlin
  • $3.007        Parma
  • $2.987        Ravenna
  • $3.064        Solon
  • $3.164        Willard
  • $2.997        Youngstown

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

