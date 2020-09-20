AAA cautions against hanging masks on car mirror

Ohio law says you have to have an unobstructed view out the windshield

(WKBN) – Drivers are being warned to use masks on their faces and not as a car decoration.

AAA suggests not hanging the mask from the rearview mirror as it can block the view of the windshield. According to AAA, that’s a safety hazard, because it puts the driver and others in harm’s way.

“Even something as small as a mask, which is fairly bigger than the normal things you see hanging from rearview mirrors, that can make a big difference. You figure a pedestrian can hide behind something the size of a mask, depending on how far away from your vehicle they are,” said Jim Garrity, spokesman for AAA.

Drivers should keep masks on the passenger seat, middle console or glove compartment instead.

Ohio law says you have to have an unobstructed view out the windshield. In Pennsylvania, the law says nothing can hang from your rearview mirror.