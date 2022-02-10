‘A worldwide stage’: Final preparations underway downtown for All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Final preparations are underway ahead of next weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland as downtown is dressed up to appear on a worldwide stage.

Greater Cleveland Sports Commission CEO David Gilbert said the global reach of the NBA sets this event apart from other large events the city has hosted in recent years.

“The NBA All-Star Game is really one of the largest and most impactful events that any city can host,” Gilbert said.

New signage and banners are going up across the Gateway District bearing the All-Star Game logo and wine and gold colors.

A large banner was being unfurled on the Sherwin Williams headquarters across from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which will be in place temporarily through All-Star weekend.

The game, which will be played at the arena, will be broadcast to more than 100 countries.

“This truly is a worldwide stage,” Cavs CEO Len Komoroski said.

City crews spent Thursday hauling truckloads of snow from downtown streets and sidewalks, including Superior Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, to a vacant parking lot near the former Aviation High School.

Organizers said contingency plans were being made in the event of another large snowfall during All-Star weekend.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that experience as a pedestrian, no matter what the weather is, is going to allow everyone to do what they plan to do,” Gilbert said.

He said the game is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the city and generate more than $100 million in new direct spending.

Hotels including the Kimpton Schofield Hotel are fully booked for next weekend, with the event offering a boost at a traditionally slow time of the year for the downtown hospitality industry.

“The hotel is fully booked, we do have a buyout of a confidential company,” said Nicole Bakker, with the Schofield Building.

She said the Schofield Building’s Betts Restaurant received one of the few extended liquor licenses from the city, which authorized seven hotel bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

“Seeing a full hotel and a full restaurant and the hustle and bustle happening is amazing for the hospitality industry and for the city in general,” Bakker said.

Beyond organized NBA events, Gilbert said more than 400 other private events are planned in the city in conjunction with the All-Star Game.