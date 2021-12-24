‘A wonderful surprise’: Cleveland homicide detective brings some holiday cheer to family in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland homicide detective just helped save Christmas, not by investigating a crime, but by surprising a family in need.

Detective TJ Powell works hard investigating crimes and searching for dangerous people, but the FOX 8 I-Team found him at the Major League Barber Shop on Lee Road giving away a huge pile of gifts.

“Just being in a position where I can give back. Now, that’s what it’s about. Want to be a blessing to someone else,” Powell said.

Milano, the owner of the barber shop, gave us a snapshot of the gifts.

“Shoes, coats, clothes, things like that,” he said.

While he and the detective pulled all the gifts together, community activist Yvonne Pointer thought of a family in need of a little extra help.

“When God blesses you and puts you in a position where you can bless somebody else, you always should do it,” Milano said.

The family surprised with the gifts includes Betty Jones, a grandmother helping to raise five kids.

“This is beautiful. A wonderful surprise. I feel blessed,” she said.

Detective Powell grew up on the gritty streets of Cleveland.

Now, he helps protect them and this is not the first time he’s given back. At the start of the school year, he helped give away 100 backpacks to inner city kids.

“I know that right now, society has a perspective of the police. I want them to see us in a different image and know that we do care,” Powell said.

You know how hard it can be solving homicide cases, but you couldn’t miss the spirit overflowing at the barber shop.

7-year old-Janae put it very simply when she said, “Thank you for giving me all these gifts.”