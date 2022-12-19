CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland is celebrating another Victory Monday! Just when you think the Browns are done for the year, they give fans reason to hold on to hope.

A surprise win over the Ravens keeps Cleveland in the playoff conversation, even if it’s a long shot.

Browns former running back Greg Pruitt stopped by FOX 8 to give his take on Saturday’s game.

“A win is a win, however you can get it,” Pruitt said about Saturday’s game. “The Browns didn’t play well on Saturday, but the defense made Baltimore play even worse.”

The Cleveland Browns claimed a 13-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s first start in Cleveland on Saturday. In the end, the Browns held back the Ravens with a 13-3 victory.

“I’ve seen DeShawn when he wasn’t a Brown and I know he’s one of the top 5,” Pruitt said. “(You can’t) leave the game for almost a year and not be affected. So we’re seeing the effects of being out of the game.”

The Browns improve to 6-8 on the season. They will face off against the New Orleans Saints for a home game on Christmas Eve at noon.