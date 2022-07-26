MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – A Massillon couple couldn’t believe their eyes.

On Monday, Chip and Cindy Waikem were driving home from Canton to Massillon when they spotted what appears to be a white groundhog.

Chip said his wife spotted the animal on the side of Perry Drive and yelled out in surprise. Chip said he assumed it was a fast food bag, but decided to turn around for another look.

“My God that is a groundhog,” exclaimed Chip.

Courtesy: Chip And Cindy Waikem

The couple took a picture and video of the unusual animal. Chip said the little guy or gal appeared to be very happy. Their granddaughter even nicknamed the animal “snowball.”

“We both were from a farm community and never saw such a creature,” said Chip.

Fox 8 has reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to learn more about the rare animal.