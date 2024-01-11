[In the video player above: NE Ohioan launches licensed CLE Browns’ Joe Flacco merch collection ]

(WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have gone global.

They take on the Brooklyn Nets in Paris, France on Thursday afternoon, an Eastern Conference showdown as part of the NBA Global Games.

Shooting Guard Max Strus said, “It means the world. We’re out here showcasing our game. Showcasing what we do in the NBA. Doing it all in another country.”

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen talk during a training session on the eve of the NBA basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen practice during a training session on the eve of the NBA basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen practices during a training session on the eve of the NBA basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell stretches during a training session on the eve of the NBA basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

It’s the first time the Cavaliers have played in Europe as a team and they are soaking up every second — shopping, seeing the sites, and consuming the cuisine.

They visited the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

The Cavs head into the game in Paris on a bit of a hot streak — winning the last three games.

The NBA Global Games is an initiative by the league to expand the NBA’s fan base beyond the U.S. and Canada.

Caris Levert said, “It’s amazing that so many people are tuned into what we’re doing. I think basketball and sports in general is a way to spread love so I think being a part of a thing like that is special.”

The Cavs already have a huge following. According to the league, they have the third most Instagram followers among all NBA teams.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the team feels lucky to have been chosen to play overseas.

“It’s an opportunity for our guys to showcase the game, showcase themselves, showcase the NBA, the love of the game. and hope that it spreads even more,” said Bickerstaff.

The NBA Paris game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets tips off at 2 p.m. EST.

It will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories with a sold-out crowd of fans from more than 50 nations in attendance at Accor Arena.