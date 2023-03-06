(WJW) – A warm front arrives Monday morning. This will bring a brief shot of rain/snow showers from 7-10 a.m.

Scattered rain showers develop after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening. There are no flood concerns, and less than 0.25″ of rainfall is expected.

A brief warm-up with a wide range of temperatures is expected Monday. Mid 40’s fin the far northeastern communities, and around 60 degrees in the southwest.

Dry the rest of the week until Friday.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol said, this could be the longest stretch of below-normal days since Christmas.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.