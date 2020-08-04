A video tribute to dear friend, weather legend Dick Goddard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 is paying tribute to our dear friend and colleague, the legendary Dick Goddard.

Mr. G passed away Tuesday morning.

We’re taking a final look back at his career set to the music of his favorite artist, Bob Seger.

And Tuesday evening, Fox 8 will honor Mr. G with an hour-long look at his life and legacy starting at 7 p.m.

That legacy started in Cleveland over half a century ago; he forecast the weather here for 55 years.

But beyond his talent at those accurate predictions, he was known for much more than that here in Northeast Ohio.

He was a statistician for the Cleveland Browns radio broadcasts for 43 years. He founded the Woollybear Festival in the early 1970s.

And he lobbied state lawmakers to pass what has become known as Goddard’s Law, a provision that strengthens penalties for those convicted of mistreating animals.

The street in front of Fox 8 was even renamed Dick Goddard Way.

Mr. G retired from Fox 8 in 2016.

Watch the video above for images and video of Mr. Goddard from throughout his time here in Northeast Ohio.

