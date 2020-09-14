‘A very meaningful name’: Pro basketball player Pau Gasol, wife, name newborn daughter after Gianna Bryant

(WJW) — Pro basketball player Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat McDonnell, welcomed their first child into the world last week and named their new daughter after the late Gianna Bryant.

Gasol Tweeted:

“Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!”

Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad pic.twitter.com/rmXWk0BTFz — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 13, 2020

Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old Gigi and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. The longtime Los Angeles Lakers star and others on board were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

TODAY reports that Gasol and Bryant won championships together as teammates for the Los Angeles Lakers. They also regularly referred to each other as “brothers.”

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, also posted on Instagram that she is the new baby’s Godmother.

She wrote:

“”My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi. Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: