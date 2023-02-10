**Related Video Above: Romantic flower ideas for Valentine’s Day.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Doesn’t matter if you’ve been married 50 years, just met someone on Tinder or are living the single life, Valentine’s Day and the weekend leading up to it, is a time to celebrate all forms of love.

We set out to offer a list of activities for all in the Cleveland area, because you deserve to have a little fun this time of year.

Lil Cupid’s Valentine’s Day Sip N’ Shop

B Side Lounge, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights

Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Grab your friends/family/lovers and stroll through the Valentine’s pop-up with an adult beverage in hand. There are 20 vendors participating in the event, offering handmade items to help you treat yourself. Find out more right here.

That’s A-moray at the aquarium

Greater Cleveland Aquarium, 2000 Sycamore St.

Friday, Feb. 10-Tuesday, Feb. 14

The fish-filled spot is getting into the loving mood this weekend offering up activities like an “I Spy” challenge — romance edition, Valentine’s cards and special photo opportunities for all ages. Find out more about the event here.

Showing love to the Cavs

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 1 Center Court

Sat, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a lot of fun this year, something we all love to see. They have two home games over the long Valentine’s weekend, first with the Chicago Bulls and then the San Antonio Spurs. Find tickets here.

LOVE in the LAND Valentine’s Day party

Tower City, 230 W. Huron Rd.

Sat, Feb. 11, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The free event offers live music, ballroom dancing lessons, paint and sip opportunities, a candy bar and a photobooth. Find out more about the event right here.

Valentine’s swing dance party

Forest City Brewery, 2135 Columbus Rd.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Looking to dance the night away on actual Valentine’s Day? The Madison Crawl band offers up tunes to boogie to, while Forest City Brewery supplies the brews. Cost is $10. Find out more here.

Fever Candlelight Concerts – Valentine’s edition

Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Rd.

Fri, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Featuring the Listeso String Quartet, the event turns down the lights and turns up the beautiful, romance-filled music. Find tickets and more information right here.