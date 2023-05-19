CLEVELAND (WJW) — Legendary Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has died at 87.

He’s being remembered as one of the NFL’s most prolific players and remains the Cleveland Browns’ all-time rushing leader.

“Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL. He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history,” Browns team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement.

“When Jim Brown’s name was announced in a room, other Hall of Famers stood and applauded him,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. “His persona has stood the test of time — a fearless and dominant football player. Jim will always be remembered as one of pro football’s greatest individuals.”

Brown played from 1957 to 1965.

Headshoulders portrait of Jim Brown of the Cleveland Browns. FIled 1/14/1963.

(Original Caption) 10/15/1963-Cleveland, Ohio- Head football coach of the Cleveland Browns, Blanton Collier, (L), and star runing back, Jim Brown, review a movie of the game against the New York Giants, Oct. 13th, in which the Browns won 35-24. Brown carried the ball 23 times in that game for 123 yards, reaching a grand total of 787 yards this season so far. Brown is the top scorer with 10 touchdowns, 60 points and is in the process of overtaking the career total of Joe Perry, (8,296). Brown is 50 yards shy of this record.

(Original Caption) Cowboy defensive end George Andrie (66) leaps Cleveland’s Ernie Green (48) in an attempt to get to Jim Brown (32) in third quarter of game. Andrie didn’t make it but Bob Lilly (74) did and stopped Brown after a gain of three yards. The Browns defeated the Cowboys 24-17.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 09: Former Cleveland Browns running back and National Football League Hall of Famer Jim Brown watches the action from the sidelines prior to the start of the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 9, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Browns 13-12 in a preseason game. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 18: Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown looks on before a preseason game between the Browns and Washington Redskins at FedExField on August 18, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown’s 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Haute Living)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown (L) and Monique Brown attend Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown’s 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Haute Living)

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 25: Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 11: Former Cleveland Browns Running Back Jim Brown arrives at the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

He had 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns across his nine-year career.

He led the league in rushing eight times and was voted MVP three times.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever,” the NFL said in a statement.

Brown was an NFL Champion with the Browns in 1964 and helped lead them to the NFL Championship game in 1957, 1964 and 1965.

He was also voted to the Pro Bowl every year of his career.

Brown was considered the greatest running back in the history of the sport at the time of his retirement and remains one of the greatest rushers to ever play in the NFL. He sits 11th all-time in rushing yards and sixth all-time in rushing touchdowns.

Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

In 1965, one year after his pro football retirement, Brown founded the Negro Industrial and Economic Union, an organization that would later be known as the Black Economic Union.

On June 4, 1967, Brown participated in the Cleveland Summit, one of the most important moments in sports and civil rights history. He and several other prominent Black athletes gathered inside the Black Economic Union’s offices in Cleveland to interview boxer Muhammad Ali and decide whether to support his stand against being drafted into the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. John Wooten, a former Browns player, and Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bobby Mitchell were also in attendance.

“His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for,” Jimmy and Dee Haslam said. “In the time we’ve spent with Jim, especially when we first became a part of the Browns, we learned so much from him about the unifying force sports can be and how to use sport as a vehicle for change while making a positive impact in the community. Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles. He fought for civil rights, brought athletes from all different sports together to use their platform for good.”

“Jim Brown is the Cleveland Browns.” Jimmy and Dee Haslam

In 1988, Brown also founded Amer-I-Can, an organization that helps gang members and at-risk youths.

“Jim Brown is the Cleveland Browns,” Jimmy and Dee Haslam said. “And our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Monique, his children and entire family as well as all those who mourn this immense loss.”

“Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of legendary NFL running back Jim Brown,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “As a young boy, I would watch Jim play for the Cleveland Browns on TV every Sunday, and few could keep him out of the end zone.”

Browns’ acting career spanned over five decades. His final role was as himself in “Draft Day,” which was filmed at the Browns’ headquarters in Berea, in 2014. Brown starred in over 50 movies and television shows.

Since 2008, Brown had worked with the Browns as an executive adviser and special adviser for the Browns. A statue of him was erected outside Cleveland Browns Stadium in 2016.

In February, the NFL announced it had renamed the league rushing title as “The Jim Brown Award.”