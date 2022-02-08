‘A true hero’: Seasoned agent with Medina County Drug Task Force passes away

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Drug Task Force is mourning the loss of one of their seasoned agents who passed away over the weekend.

Agent John Dale Stayrook, 60, of Broadview Heights, died on Sunday.

Stayrook had been with the task force since 2007. The task force said he led an honorable career serving the Medina County community and communities across the Ohio.

“This is a sad day for law enforcement and the citizens of Medina County. John was a true hero and dedicated his life to serving others and making the State of Ohio a safer place for all of us. John was truly passionate about what he did for the community and will leave a great void. It was a honor to serve alongside him and his memory will live on forever with the Medina County Drug Task Force,” said Darren Stout, director of the task force.

“John dedicated himself to the mission of the Drug Task Force and to the residents of Medina County. John’s dedication and passion to do the right thing was very evident. He was a remarkable agent and a tremendous person and will be missed by all those that had the privilege to know him. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family,” said Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice.

A celebration of life will be held for Stayrook at the Performing Arts Center, 3581 Center Road in Brunswick, on Feb. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.