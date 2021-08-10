‘A tough road’: Actress Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Christina Applegate attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

(WJW) — Actress Christina Applegate has shared that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Applegate, 49, tweeted about her diagnosis early Tuesday.

She wrote: “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

She continued by asking for privacy.

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had a double mastectomy.

Applegate is known for her work on “Married…with Children” and “Dead to Me.” She also starred on “Jesse” and “Samantha Who,” and she appeared on “Friends.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS is an “unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body.” The cause is unknown.