A timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd

(WJW) – George Floyd is an African-American man who died in Minneapolis police custody. His death and the video of the actions taken by officers during his arrest has prompted protests across the nation.
Here is a timeline of the impact in Minneapolis, across the country, and Northeast Ohio.
Editor’s Note: Some of the videos, images, and details may be disturbing to some.
MONDAY, MAY 25
Police in Minneapolis were called to a convenience store around 8 p.m. on a report a man had tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill.
Officers say 46-year-old George Floyd, who was sitting in a parked car near the store matched the suspect’s description.
Police said Floyd resisted arrest.
However, surveillance video from a nearby restaurant did not show a struggle.
It did show Floyd fall down several times.
For several minutes Floyd and the officers were behind a police vehicle that blocked the camera’s view.
Video from a bystander showed officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneel on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
Floyd told officers he could not breathe and eventually went limp after 5 minutes.
Chauvin remained on his neck.
According to Minneapolis firefighters, Floyd did not have a pulse when he got into the ambulance.
They were unable to revive him.
Floyd was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
Video of Floyd’s death was shared on social media.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired all four officers involved in the arrest.
The FBI was called to investigate.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner conducted on autopsy on George Floyd.
That night, hundreds of protestors flooded the streets of Minneapolis.
The precinct where the four officers were assigned was damaged as peaceful demonstrations turned violent.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
The four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were identified Wednesday.
In addition to Chauvin, the officers are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng.
Protestors in Minneapolis set businesses on fire and looted several stores.
Protestors also demonstrated in cities across the nation.
THURSDAY, MAY 28
Demonstrators in Minneapolis set the precinct that the officers were assigned to on fire along with several other businesses.
Protests in Columbus turned violent as people stormed the Statehouse and damaged downtown businesses.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said more charges are possible.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s initial report said Floyd’s death was under investigation but was not from strangulation or asphyxiation.
The report indicated it was a combination of preexisting health conditions exacerbated by being held down by police officers.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke to George Floyd’s family.
President Trump said the video of the arrest was “a horrible thing to witness and watch.”
He continued, “It certainly looked like there was no excuse for it.”
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called for peaceful demonstrations in an afternoon press conference.
Two officers were injured and five people were arrested in Columbus protests that night.
Demonstrators gathered in Canton Friday, holding signs and chanting “No justice, no peace.”
Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei also spoke at the protest, issuing his support for equal civil rights.
City of Cleveland leaders said Friday they were ready for planned protests the following day.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Demonstrators in Akron took to the streets around 12 p.m.
Protests there remained peaceful.
Protests in Cleveland began peacefully around 1:30 p.m.
The situation turned violent two hours later.
Tear gas was used and dozens of businesses suffered damage.
The City of Cleveland enacted a Proclamation of Civil Emergency, implementing a curfew at 8 p.m.
Gov. DeWine activated the National Guard in Cleveland and Columbus.
Vandals continued to cause destruction in Cleveland until after 10 p.m.
Click here for a photo gallery of the protests and damage in Northeast Ohio
Cities across the country experienced similar scenarios as protests turned violent.
1400 people were arrested across 17 U.S. cities.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke to the media and the city at 12:45 a.m.
They thanked people who protested peacefully and said they were reviewing video to identify the people behind the destruction.
66 people in Cleveland were arrested by Sunday morning.
They face charges for rioting, vandalism, and curfew violations.
The City of Cleveland reactivated the curfew from 12 p.m. through 8 a.m. Monday and enacted a parking ban on all downtown city streets.
Cleveland police began shutting down bridges at 11 a.m.
Business owners and city workers began cleaning up the destruction from violent protestors and some boarded up their businesses.
Legacy Village and Beachwood Place closed Sunday as a precautionary measure due to the protests and vandalism in downtown Cleveland Saturday night.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas announced all courtrooms would be closed to the public Monday.
Click here for continuing coverage on this story