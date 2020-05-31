A timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd

(WJW) – George Floyd is an African-American man who died in Minneapolis police custody. His death and the video of the actions taken by officers during his arrest has prompted protests across the nation.

Here is a timeline of the impact in Minneapolis, across the country, and Northeast Ohio.

Editor’s Note: Some of the videos, images, and details may be disturbing to some.

MONDAY, MAY 25

Police in Minneapolis were called to a convenience store around 8 p.m. on a report a man had tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill.

Officers say 46-year-old George Floyd, who was sitting in a parked car near the store matched the suspect’s description.

Police said Floyd resisted arrest.

However, surveillance video from a nearby restaurant did not show a struggle.

It did show Floyd fall down several times.

For several minutes Floyd and the officers were behind a police vehicle that blocked the camera’s view.

Video from a bystander showed officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneel on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Floyd told officers he could not breathe and eventually went limp after 5 minutes.

Chauvin remained on his neck.

According to Minneapolis firefighters, Floyd did not have a pulse when he got into the ambulance.

They were unable to revive him.

Floyd was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.







George Floyd (Image courtesy of family attorney Ben Crump Law Firm via CNN)

TUESDAY, MAY 26

Video of Floyd’s death was shared on social media.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired all four officers involved in the arrest.

The FBI was called to investigate.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner conducted on autopsy on George Floyd.

That night, hundreds of protestors flooded the streets of Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The precinct where the four officers were assigned was damaged as peaceful demonstrations turned violent.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

The four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were identified Wednesday.

Derek Chauvin

In addition to Chauvin, the officers are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng.

Protestors in Minneapolis set businesses on fire and looted several stores.

One person was killed.

Protestors also demonstrated in cities across the nation.

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Demonstrators in Minneapolis set the precinct that the officers were assigned to on fire along with several other businesses.

Protests in Columbus turned violent as people stormed the Statehouse and damaged downtown businesses.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd. (courtesy: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)

The officer that killed George Floyd is now in custody and was charged for murder of George Floyd. — Chief Medaria Arradondo (@ChiefMedaria) May 30, 2020

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said more charges are possible.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s initial report said Floyd’s death was under investigation but was not from strangulation or asphyxiation.

The report indicated it was a combination of preexisting health conditions exacerbated by being held down by police officers.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke to George Floyd’s family.

"I want to express our Nation's deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd." pic.twitter.com/eGRIJCiHUa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

President Trump said the video of the arrest was “a horrible thing to witness and watch.”

He continued, “It certainly looked like there was no excuse for it.”

George Floyd’s death is the culmination of many events. As he lay on the ground dying, he was a victim representing so many others before him. His death impacts us all. We have a responsibility to each other, regardless of race, to stand up & say we won't tolerate this conduct. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 29, 2020

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called for peaceful demonstrations in an afternoon press conference.

Two officers were injured and five people were arrested in Columbus protests that night.

Demonstrators gathered in Canton Friday, holding signs and chanting “No justice, no peace.”

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei also spoke at the protest, issuing his support for equal civil rights.

City of Cleveland leaders said Friday they were ready for planned protests the following day.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Demonstrators in Akron took to the streets around 12 p.m.

Protests there remained peaceful.

Protests in Cleveland began peacefully around 1:30 p.m.

a look at the downtown Cleveland protest from above: pic.twitter.com/HWrqtJGHlY — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) May 30, 2020

The situation turned violent two hours later.

Group outside of Justice Center, some individuals throwing objects, trying to break windows. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Tear gas was used and dozens of businesses suffered damage.

Just got this video of people smashing the windows at Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue. Was told the staff stayed in the bathroom while people took everything. pic.twitter.com/B7Qai1x8H3 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 30, 2020

Several officers reportedly struck by objects thrown, injuries unknown at this time. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

The City of Cleveland enacted a Proclamation of Civil Emergency, implementing a curfew at 8 p.m.

The City of Cleveland has enacted a Proclamation of Civil Emergency (Civil Unrest) for the purposes of curfew beginning today, May 30, 2020 at 8 p.m. and continuing to 8 a.m. tomorrow, May 31, 2020 due to violence and unrest. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 30, 2020

Gov. DeWine activated the National Guard in Cleveland and Columbus.

Following a request from @CityofCleveland and @ClevelandPolice this evening, I have activated the @OHNationalGuard to assist in responding to incidents of violence during demonstrations within the city. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 31, 2020

Vandals continued to cause destruction in Cleveland until after 10 p.m.

Looting and tear gas at the CVS in downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/t0aEIRllH6 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 31, 2020

Cities across the country experienced similar scenarios as protests turned violent.

1400 people were arrested across 17 U.S. cities.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke to the media and the city at 12:45 a.m.

Joint statement from #CLE Mayor Frank G. Jackson and @CLEpolice Chief Calvin Williams: pic.twitter.com/T1buY9LIZX — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) May 31, 2020

They thanked people who protested peacefully and said they were reviewing video to identify the people behind the destruction.

66 people in Cleveland were arrested by Sunday morning.

They face charges for rioting, vandalism, and curfew violations.

The City of Cleveland reactivated the curfew from 12 p.m. through 8 a.m. Monday and enacted a parking ban on all downtown city streets.

The downtown curfew will be active as of 12:00 NOON today,May 31, 2020 through 8:00am tomorrow, June 1, 2020. No one should be outside downtown. Violators are subject to arrest. A parking ban is declared as of noon on all downtown city streets. Vehicles in violation will be towed — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) May 31, 2020

Cleveland police began shutting down bridges at 11 a.m.

Business owners and city workers began cleaning up the destruction from violent protestors and some boarded up their businesses.

Curfew in Downtown @CityofCleveland began at Noon. We just left Euclid Ave after helping with the cleanup effort. Still very busy downtown with contractors, volunteers, business owners, residents trying to repair damage. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/l0mEFhrsMg — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) May 31, 2020

Legacy Village and Beachwood Place closed Sunday as a precautionary measure due to the protests and vandalism in downtown Cleveland Saturday night.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas announced all courtrooms would be closed to the public Monday.

