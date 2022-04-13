CLEVELAND (WJW) — While the first part of Wednesday was dry and sunny, that will change as the day goes on.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect:

Wednesday afternoon/evening: The afternoon will then feature clouds and showers with isolated storms. We could see gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour and temperatures in the lower 70s.

Late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning: There’s a small chance of strong to severe thunderstorms as a cold front moves through. Damaging winds are the main threat.

Thursday morning: Showers end during the morning commute, followed by a gradual clearing. Seasonable temperatures will return with highs in the upper 50s.