‘A terrible monster is now in jail:’ New details in 2009 murder of local teenage girl

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office on Monday provided updates at a press conference about a cold case that’s remained unsolved for more than a decade.

Friday, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force reportedly arrested 51-year-old Robert Moore on murder charges in the death of Glenna White, a 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in 2009.

At the press conference, Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski said he knows this arrest won’t bring Glenna back but hopes it’ll bring peace and closure to the White family.

“A terrible monster is now in jail,” Zuchowski said. “He should’ve been there a long time ago.”

Detective Ed Kennedy said he received a tip about Glenna while investigating another homicide from 1994, so he reopened her case in June 2020.

“Upon looking at it, there were some common denominators between our case and Glenna’s case,” Kennedy said. “Once we started seeing the common denominators between the two cases and the individuals that were associated with both cases, we made the decision to reach out to the United States Marshal’s Service.”

From there, he says they created a team involving the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Smith Township Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and an analyst from BCI.

An investigation determined that Glenna was last seen with Moore, who was convicted of manslaughter back in 1993 in the death of a 22-year-old Virginia Lecorchick, who was reportedly beaten to death.

U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Eric Midock says that after investigating this cold case for almost two years, they have a strong case against Moore.

“All the interviews we’ve done and all the evidence we’ve uncovered have pointed to Mr. Moore, and only Mr. Moore, at this point,” Midock said.

Glenna’s body has never been found.

The investigation is still ongoing and Moore is in the Mahoning County Jail.