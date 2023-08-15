(WJW) – Breaks from the rain this morning with some sunshine.

Cooler with a few on-and-off showers (a storm is possible but not likely) as the front moves east this afternoon.

Coverage will be limited, breezy.

Wednesday will start off cloudy with sunshine in the afternoon.

Thursday starts off with the sun, then clouds, and a line of rain/storms by late PM/evening.

HIGHS AND LOWS: Humidity will drop briefly Wednesday with an increase Thursday then another drop Friday and into Saturday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Signs of summer heat return Sunday.