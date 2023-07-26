*Above video is a recent story about Taylor Swift wowing fans with acrobatic move*

NEW YORK (WJW) Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero” soared past a billion listens on Spotify this week according to Billboard Magazine.

The superstar singer celebrated the major accomplishment by posting it to her Instagram Story writing: “Thanks a billion guys” alongside a head-exploding emoji.

Billboard Magazine reports Swift has achieved the status of more than a billion listens 3 other times on streaming.

Overall, it’s the fourth time a Swift song has gotten over a billion streams. “Anti Hero” follows her 1989 singles “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off,” as well as her Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collaboration with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

“Anti Hero” is Swifts’ ninth No. 1 song on the chart.