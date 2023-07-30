(WJW) — After the unsettled weather the past few days, we have a much quieter forecast Sunday and most of next week.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower humidity. Monday’s forecast will also be sunny with highs near 80

We do have the chance for an isolated afternoon shower but most places will remain dry as a weak disturbance moves through. Temperatures will be a bit cooler and it’ll feel very comfortable.

