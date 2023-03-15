(WJW) -The snow is over! Here are the latest snowfall totals from Monday and Tuesday.

A quieter forecast for Wednesday. A cold start, in the 20s, feeling like teens with even a light breeze, but recovery back to the 40s this afternoon. A good amount of sunshine too!

Next up: Spring temps and rain as we head into St. Patrick’s Day.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade looking wet and windy, but warm!

Another dose of cold this weekend. Temperatures in the 20s/30s with a lake effect snow chance again.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd. Temperatures stay 5-10° BELOW average (with a few exceptions). Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.