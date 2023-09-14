(WJW) – A chilly start to Thursday with temperatures well-inland dropping into the mid-40s. Those near the lake will find more cloud cover so temps should stay in the 50s.

Patchy fog.

Plenty of sunshine emerges in the afternoon with temperatures topping in the upper 60s.

Quiet for Friday night football! It’ll be another comfortably cool evening with temperatures in the upper 60s and falling into the low to mid-60s on the drive home.

The next front arrives Sunday with showers into Monday followed by another 2-day cooler period.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

