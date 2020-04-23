A story of COVID-19 crisis: Ohio photographer shares images of essential workers, abandoned public places

(Photo Credit: Yvonne Solomon Photography)

OHIO (WJW) — A local photographer is sharing photos taken of essential workers along with empty playgrounds, parks and other public places as a reminder for the future of what the country is dealing with now.

Yvonne Solomon, of Yvonne Solomon Photography, shared the photos with Fox 8 News, saying she wanted to “capture a story of the raw and emotional current event that is happening.”

The photos were taken in Carroll and Tuscarawas counties. They include photos of a closed pier and an empty parking lot along with grocery store workers, nurses and families homeschooling their children.

In a post on Facebook, she wrote:

“Never did I think we would be living in a time where Church services were only online or by phone…or that we don’t have the convenience of going out to the shopping mall for things we need…Schools are closed, parents are having to work from home, and most are having to continue their full-time job while homeschooling their kids. We have friends and dear loved ones who we haven’t seen in weeks, and we’ve had to tell our kids we can’t even go to the park due to it being closed. Now let’s talk about all of the superheros out there that are having to work with all of this going on! We sincerely can’t thank you enough for all you are doing! You are all brave, strong, and magnificent!”

