(WJW) – Another period of steady rain in spots today. A light rain starts the day off with heavy cloud cover and fog.

Heavy rain will last through mid-afternoon before becoming more scattered during the late afternoon and evening. We will see a mild and breezy afternoon with highs in the upper 50s, and cooler temperatures north.

Temperatures will drop later today.

Rain Thursday will be between 1/2 to 3/4″ in many areas.

Front stalls across central Ohio early Friday with rain redeveloping late Friday into Saturday.

Sunny breaks Saturday before a line of storms PM/evening.

A good chance much of the area will receive another 1/2″ to 3/4″ of rain Friday late into early Saturday.

The warmup is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. The normal high for the end of March is 52.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.