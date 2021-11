CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians will officially switch to the Cleveland Guardians this Friday, and the team is giving a sneak peek of the new merchandise.

In a Tweet Thursday, the Indians said the Team Store will be officially open for business Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring new shirts, hoodies, ball caps and other apparel.

"Okay, people. Tomorrow morning, [9:00AM]! Santa's coming to town!"



The Team Store is officially open for business tomorrow from 9:00AM to 7:00PM! Can't wait to see you there! 😍 pic.twitter.com/xh1BG6OdzV — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 18, 2021

There will be donuts, coffee, prizes and a gift for the first 50 shoppers that morning.

The new gear will be available at Northeast Ohio stores on Nov. 23.