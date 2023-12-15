CLEVELAND (WJW) — Packard Motors, an American luxury car and timepiece manufacturer, is launching the revival of a classic car already generating buzz around the world.

“This is a sleeping giant waiting to be awakened,” said Scott Andrews, founder and CEO of Packard Motors.

This time reviving the Packard Victoria with modern technology built from the group up in Medina.

“This is one of the most iconic American luxury brands in the world at one point and defined a lot of the automobile that we have today,” said Andrews, who founded the company in 2019.

That spirit of innovation is no stranger to Ohio. The Packard Motor Car Company was founded in Warren in 1899. The Victoria, Andrews said has a smooth ride that can handle corners despite its longer length.

“That is the Victoria Model it was originally produced in 1933, 1934 as well as through the 30s,” said Andrews. “We will be producing replicas of these cars coming in the future. About six months from now we’ll start taking some reservations.”

Steve Constantino, part owner of the company, said although the Victoria is designed to look like a classic, it has modern features and can handle today’s roadways.

“The American Rolls Royce would be Packard,” said Constantino.

Packard Motors opened doors to its showroom in November where a Victoria prototype is on display. The company also sells apparel and plans to launch an internet service. Packard Motors employs less than a dozen people with hopes to expand as demand increases.

“When we start things really rolling, six months we should be able to build a car,” said Constantino.

Possibly by 2025, for an undisclosed price, the Victoria could be ready for the road and a new generation of customers.

“Packard isn’t just about cars or hats or shirts that’s all cool stuff but in particular, we’re here for liberty and freedom,” said Andrews. “I think it’s time to bring back the American way and how we do things.”