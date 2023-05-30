KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Sean Kenney’s new Nature Connects with LEGO Bricks exhibit at Holden Arboretum in Kirtland creates a new magical world for visitors to see!

The new exhibit features more than a dozen creations made up of thousands of LEGO Bricks by artist Sean Kenney. The pieces pop out of gardens and landscapes all throughout the arboretum.

Next to each creation is a plaque, explaining how the sculptures were made and the subjects they feature. Those sculptures include a monarch butterfly, a praying mantis and a mother duck and her babies.

According to a press release from Imagine Exhibitions, Kenney has been creating art with LEGO bricks professionally since 2005.

Kenny tours exhibitions across the United States, Canada, Australia, China, Southeast Asia, the Missle East and Europe.

Adults can also enjoy the exhibit during the Bricks & Brews event on June 28.

During Bricks & Brews, visitors can tour Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects exhibit, enjoy a summer brew outside on the patio and build their own LEGO creation with a bundle provided at check-in.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets are $25.

This summer, the Holden Arboretum is open Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to learn more and buy tickets.

Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects with LEGO Bricks runs now through September 4. Tickets are available now at holdenfg.org.