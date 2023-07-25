ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – The closing of the AMC Classic Ashtabula 6 theater at the Towne Square mall leaves residents there no choice but to leave the county or leave the state to see a movie.

In a summer of blockbuster movies, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron told investors on a conference call in May that revenues are above projections.

“We previously indicated that we expected the 2023 industry-wide domestic box office to be up 15% to 25% or more over that of 2022. Well, now with a big start this year, we now believe the ’23 domestic box office will be up 20% to 30% over last year,” said Aron

“More than 47 million guests visited an AMC theater worldwide in the first quarter of 2023. 47 million guests stands in stark contrast to the naysayers and doom tellers of conventional wisdom who loudly but wrongly predicted that movie theaters were dead,” he added.

AMC Entertainment describes the company as the largest movie exhibition company in the United States and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe.

In his statement about the company’s first quarter earnings, Aron told investors industry-wide attendance in movie theaters in our markets across Europe has risen even closer to pre-pandemic levels, prior to pre-pandemic norms than even the surge in North American box office gains.

AMC Entertainment also closed a decades old theater in Solon in January.

The Ashtabula theater had been there for decades, surviving even the challenges of the pandemic.

Steve Searl of Ashtabula said he remembers when it opened. He told FOX 8 News he and his wife used to make a date night on Fridays by going to see a movie at about 7 p.m., then going out for dinner.

“When it first opened, whatever movies were playing, I saw them,” said Searle.

Nick Cheich said he and his family were there just before the theater closed to see the new Indiana Jones movie.

WJW photo

“We were the only couple in there with one other couple and that was it,” said Cheich.

“I think its only been busy once in the times that we have gone, what I would call busy people waiting,” said his wife, Mary.

With the Ashtabula theater now permanently closed the next closest theater might just be the Atlas 16 in Mentor, where manager Chris Pribilisky says this has been a tremendous year.

“This summer has been an excellent summer. Each month we are posting higher numbers than the year before,” said Pribilisky.

AMC is asking its customers to visit its next nearest theater, which is in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn, more than an hour away.

“You have to go a long way if this isnt available, you have to go into mentor or Erie,” said Mary Cheich.

“It’s a shame for those people in those communities, I am happy that we do have regulars that do come here from the Ashtabula area because of the service we provide,” said Pribilski. “As much as it is sad to see a theater close, the small local independently owned businesses can offer what the bigger guys can’t and we are happy to see people come this way we welcome more.”

FOX 8 has reached out to AMC for a statement about the closing of its theater in Ashtabula.