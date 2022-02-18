‘A safe haven’: All-Star Weekend brings big changes to Cudell Rec Center

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) – NBA All-Star Weekend is underway and while the glitz and the glamour may eventually come to an end, parts of our city will be forever changed.

The NBA is investing in our city’s future. There is now a newly renovated, multi-purpose room and meditation center at the Cudell Recreation Center.

It was unveiled Friday. Cleveland Cavalier stars Darius Garland and Collin Sexton were helping kids try out the new gear.

“It’s super cool just seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Garland. “It’s just a place where they can come and be safe.”

“I was one of these kids growing up and I wanted a place like this to go and see NBA players and see someone I could look up to in the community,” said Sexton.

The Cudell Recreation Center was already amazing. It offers free activities sports and programs, but it just got even better because of NBA Cares.

The NBA has now dedicated 2,000 live learn or play centers.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was on hand at the unveiling. He said its projects like these that have a lasting legacy on the community.

“The game comes and goes,” Silver said. “Renovating this will be beneficial long after we’ve gone.”

The kids also got a once in a lifetime moment as they were able to meet NBA legend Magic Johnson. Johnson said he grew up going to a similar recreation center.

“It was a safe haven,” said Johnson. “My mom and dad were happy that they knew I was there because I would be okay.”

While Johnson may be leaving Cleveland in a few days, the magic of the NBA’s impact on these kids will last a lifetime.