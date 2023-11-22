***Graphic warning: Video above shows birth of eastern black rhino calf***

CHESTER, United Kingdom (WJW) – Zookeepers captured the special moment a critically endangered eastern black rhino calf was born at the Chester Zoo earlier this month.

According to zoo officials, after a highly anticipated 15-month pregnancy, new mom Zuri gave birth to the female calf on Nov. 12.

Chester Zoo says it’s rare for a rhino calf to be born during the daylight, so zookeepers were thrilled to capture it on video, as seen above.

Zoo experts say there are less than 600 eastern black rhinos left in the wild across Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda. They are considered critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

“Welcome to the world, little one,” the zoo said in video post on Facebook, showing the young calf running alongside its mother.

Emma Evison, rhino team manager at the zoo, said the momma and baby have been inseparable.

“The little one is feeding regularly and already gaining in size and weight,” she said in an update on the zoo’s website. “She’s very inquisitive and full of energy, which is just brilliant to see.”

Learn more about the Chester Zoo and its conservation efforts here.