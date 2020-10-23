A presidential election during a pandemic: What will be different at the polls this year

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Voter turnout this general election is expected to be much higher than usual compared even to other presidential years around the country.

In Cuyahoga County, over 27,000 people have already voted early.

But for those who want to vote in person on Election Day, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has several safeguards in place to keep voters healthy and spaced out during this coronavirus pandemic.

Mike West, manager of community outreach at the Cuyahoga BOE, outlined some of those safeguards and emphasized that while lines may seem super long, social distancing plays a big role.

“When you pull in you might see a line that’s out the door, but this is an optical illusion,” he said. “If we had 10 people (before) in line, that would take up about 15 feet. But if you have 10 people in line (after social distancing )it will be 60 feet. Don’t get discouraged if you see a line.”

Some of the safeguards to expect:

Doors will be propped open so voters don’t have to touch door knobs and handles.

Social distancing will be in place. There will be stickers on the floors (much like at grocery stores) to ensure voters stay six feet apart.

Everyone must wear a mask. Those who forget a mask can be issued one at their polling location.

Poll workers will wear masks and face shields and will be separated by six feet.

Voting booths will be six feet apart.

Scanners will also be spaced.

Finger gloves will be available for people to sign electronic poll books.

Pens will be used only once.

All polling locations will have one person dedicated to cleaning and wiping down all surfaces.

“It should be a pretty brisk experience,” said West. “With all the people voting early and by mail, that will really help take the pressure off on Election Day voting.”

For much more on what to expect and on voting, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: