For the past 50 years, Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management has been at the forefront of leadership development. They are committed to developing leaders at every level of an organization and in the community. They believe that to truly and intentionally move from good to great, organizations and their leaders must find a way to support, mentor and create a space for talent to show up authentically.

The Executive Leadership Development Experience (ELDE) is designed to grow the leadership capabilities of participants, especially Black professionals, and to provide pathways for them to further their careers. To elevate capabilities and create opportunities, this cohort-based program presents practical opportunities for you to expand your leadership skills while providing multiple ways to connect and grow your network in the Cleveland region. Building upon Weatherhead’s expertise in developing bold and impactful leadership programs with lasting value, ELDE combines executive coaching to help you define and realize your goals and aspirations, and mentoring to help you connect with leaders in the community who will support you. This program takes you out of just classroom learning to create an environment where experimentation, networking, reflection and application is encouraged.

ELDE is about transformation and action. It’s about networking and sharing experiences. And most importantly it’s about developing future leaders who are not the only diverse voice in a room. Leaders who can lead the change they want to see in their organization and community.

Find a way with this unique program, designed for promising professionals like you.

